Haas linked with return for axed F1 star and it's thanks to Toyota

Haas F1 team are being linked with a swoop for axed Alpine star Jack Doohan.

Doohan was displaced from his role at Alpine just six races into his maiden season in F1, with the rookie having sat out the rest of the 2025 championship altogether, leaving Oscar Piastri as the only remaining Aussie on the grid.

Following the end of the campaign, however, the 22-year-old was seen taking part in a post-season Super Formula test in Suzuka, and Doohan experienced a torrid time at the home of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Nonetheless, Doohan is fully expected to land a full-time seat in Super Formula with Kondo Racing for 2026, a team that are supported by Toyota.

Now, following Toyota's recent return to F1 in partnership with Haas, it is being widely reported that Doohan could well make a return to the F1 paddock as a reserve driver for Haas.

No official announcement has come from Alpine following the 2025 season to confirm that Doohan is no longer part of their ranks, though a recent Instagram post from the Aussie driver left fans convinced he is now free of his previous ties to the Enstone-based squad.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has been strong in his opinions that Toyota should not meddle in Haas' driver lineup, but a reserve driver role could work out well for all parties.

Still only 22, Doohan will likely not want to give up on his dream of competing in F1, and will have one eye on a 2027 return.

Mounting a serious challenge for the Super Formula championship next year, something which greatly helped Liam Lawson's cause back in 2023, will be vital for Doohan's future.

What happened on Jack Doohan's Super Formula debut?

Doohan competed in the post-season Super Formula test with Kondo Racing, but found immense difficulty in navigating one particular corner at the circuit.

The Degner curves at the famous track are notoriously difficult to handle, and Doohan crashed out at Degner 1 on all three days of the test.

Day one saw him spin and collide with the barriers with the rear of his car, and day two saw him go straight off the track and into the barriers with the front of his Super Formula machinery.

On day three, another incident saw the 22-year-old take too much of the kerb and veer off into the gravel, eventually crashing straight into the barriers.

On all three occasions, Doohan was ok, but it was quite embarrassing for the young driver as he attempted to impress Super Formula teams.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo's classy gesture to axed F1 star

Related