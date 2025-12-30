F1 fans convinced this driver has just left his team - here’s why

Axed F1 star Jack Doohan's recent cryptic Instagram post has set the tongues of fans wagging about a potential Alpine departure.

The Australian star only competed in six races with Alpine at the beginning of the 2026 season, before being replaced by Franco Colapinto from Imola onwards.

Doohan failed to score a single point during his short tenure in F1, but his replacement also didn't fare any better, and the pair finished the 2025 season as the only two drivers not to score a point.

While Doohan was maintained as a reserve driver throughout the 2025 season, having been a member of the Alpine academy since 2022, a recent social media post from the Aussie has given rise to speculation that this relationship may be coming to an end.

Has Doohan left Alpine?

The 22-year-old did not write a caption – creating uncertainty over the meaning of the post – but instead posted a series of pictures that could indicate a farewell.

Several pictures depicted Doohan hugging members of the Alpine team, another holding his contract, while also including moments of him on the F1 track.

Alpine have not announced Doohan's exit from the team, but this led to some fans in the comments suggesting that the post was a farewell from the Aussie.

One fan commented below the pictures: "You deserved so much more from 2025 Jack. You gave them 100 per cent every time, and you can hold your head up high. You took the high ground, and that will always count for a lot in all but a few people's books.

"Don't give up, keep pushing, and we'll see you racing again soon."

Another added: "Oh Jack. You deserved so much better."

A third social media user wrote: "Us Aussies will always have your back."

The official Australian and Mexicans Grands Prix accounts also posted messages of support, offering a simple heart emoji to the snubbed star.

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Related