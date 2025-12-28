Haas F1 boss Ayao Komatsu has warned the team's new partners Toyota about trying to influence their driver lineup.

Toyota returned to F1 for the first time since 2009 in 2024, taking on an agreement that sees both Haas and Toyota share expertise, knowledge and resources, with the former set to reap the benefits of tapping into design, manufacturing and technical services.

The Japanese car manufacturing giants previously competed as a works team and engine supplier in the sport, but are now in a much more advisory-based partnership.

And Komatsu has suggested that this will not involve having a say on the team's driver lineup.

There are many talented Japanese racers awaiting an opportunity in F2, including Super Formula champion Ayumu Iwasa, as well as Yuki Tsunoda, who was recently axed by the Red Bull team.

However, Haas already have an exceptionally talented duo in youngster Oliver Bearman and experienced grand prix winner Esteban Ocon in their two seats.

Komatsu has now explained Toyota's role, and what they are looking to do in F1 alongside Haas.

"You know, their goal - one of many goals they have, is to, like we said with developing people, one of them is drivers," he told media at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"But [the] main thing is, you know, anybody who gets in our race car has to be the best choice in terms of performance.

"We all agree on that one, you know, even from Akio-san [Akio Toyoda, Toyota chairman], even though he wanted, let’s say, a Japanese driver from his academy, it becomes a joke if we’re putting that driver when he’s not good enough, right?

"Then people will say, 'Oh, Toyota’s just buying a seat with money.' That’s not what Akio-san is doing. That’s not what we’re doing. We always pick drivers due to performance."

Will Honda offer opportunities to Japanese racers?

While it seems Komatsu is determined not to let Toyota influence Haas' driver lineup, another Japanese car manufacturer in Honda have also recently taken on a new partnership.

From 2026, Honda will supply Aston Martin with power units, fresh off the back of a highly successful spell as Red Bull's power unit supplier.

The new pairing has led to rumours of a Tsunoda return in 2027 with Aston Martin, a team whose current two drivers are both set to be out of contract at the end of 2026.

Fernando Alonso will be 45 by then, while Lance Stroll's form has not been good enough over the three seasons that he has spent alongside Alonso, so Aston Martin could well be looking for two new drivers.

