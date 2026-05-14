close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Credit for photo: Formula 2 / Van Amersfoort Racing

Ex-F1 boss plots return with new 12th team

Credit for photo: Formula 2 / Van Amersfoort Racing — Photo: © IMAGO

Ex-F1 boss plots return with new 12th team

Is there room on the grid for a 12th team?

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Former F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer has revealed whether he will return to the sport with a 12th team.

Szafnauer has extensive experience in Formula 1, leading the Force India squad before and after the Racing Point/Aston Martin takeover, until eventually moving to Alpine and serving as their team principal from 2022 until 2023.

Speaking to The Race last year, Szafnauer revealed he had a 'serious people' ready to finance a 12th F1 team, calling the opportunity to start the enterprise as 'only a matter of time'.

Szafnauer has a rival however, with Chinese automotive giant BYD also interested in entering F1 as a 12th team after vice president Stella Li confirmed talks with Stefano Domenicali.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe

Szafnauer still interested in F1 return

During a recent episode of the High Performance Racing podcast, host Jake Humphrey read the above report from the The Race and asked if he was still plotting a return to F1.

"If the opportunity arises at the right level, I would do it," Szafnauer revealed.

"However, before I sign any contract, it will be in there that I get to continue the High Performance Racing podcast with you boys," he joked.

Getting back to the topic, Humphrey asked: "Are you putting a consortium together for a 12th F1 team?”

To this Szafnauer replied: "I had done that for the 11th. Yeah. So they were already in place. It's just, you know, the 11th now is Cadillac. This was after Cadillac was denied by Liberty, right?

"So the 11th theme was still open and then that all changed and that became the 11th, the 12th, there’s one spot left by Concorde Agreement and probably by other natural rules of how many garages there are, safety on track, all sorts of stuff. 12 seems right, 24 cars. You can't have 13, 14, 15 teams.

"If there's one spot left, I believe Liberty will want a big name to take that 12th spot such that whoever gets it will enhance the entire sport and series. You know that's what they care about.

"So to put something like that together, we got to make sure that it's acceptable delivery."

READ MORE: Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

Related

F1 Otmar Szafnauer

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal

F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage

Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari struck by Leclerc contract bombshell as Alonso reveals Aston Martin retirement talks

F1 News Today: Ferrari struck by Leclerc contract bombshell as Alonso reveals Aston Martin retirement talks

  • 3 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action

  • Today 06:30
Charles Leclerc reveals his favourite F1 meme with his best British accent

Charles Leclerc reveals his favourite F1 meme with his best British accent

  • Yesterday 22:57
Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

  • Yesterday 21:55

Just in

08:59
F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal
08:15
Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage
07:24
F1 News Today: Ferrari struck by Leclerc contract bombshell as Alonso reveals Aston Martin retirement talks
06:30
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
13-5
Charles Leclerc reveals his favourite F1 meme with his best British accent
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal F1 News & Gossip

F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal

1 hour ago
Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage Latest F1 News

Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage

2 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action Nurburgring 24 Hours

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action

Today 06:30
Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race Nurburgring 24 Hours

Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Yesterday 21:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x