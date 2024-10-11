Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist
A Formula 1 team with big ambitions to soon challenge at the top of the order have received a significant boost after announcing an exciting new signing.
The surprise move will see the return of one of motorsport's biggest names to the grid with immediate effect, as they look to end this season on a positive note.
But with just six races remaining in the 2024 season, time is running out for teams to secure vital points and make a late surge up the leaderboard.
Toyota back on the F1 grid
Currently seventh in the constructors' standings, Haas are one of those teams aiming to do just that.
The American outfit have announced they have signed a multi-year deal with Toyota, who will make their return to F1 for the first time since 2009.
The Japanese manufacturing giant previously spent eight seasons in the sport as a works team and engine supplier, scoring 13 podiums and securing a best finish of fourth spot in the constructors' championship.
The agreement will see both Haas and Toyota share expertise, knowledge and resources, with the former set to reap the benefits of tapping into design, manufacturing and technical services.
Haas have been working alongside Ferrari since 2016, and they hope the addition of Toyota to their ranks will allow them to make up ground on the teams currently further up the pecking order.
With a new driver pairing of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman already confirmed for next season, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu is looking forward to what could be an exciting chapter for the team.
In an official statement, he said: “I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.
“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organization, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise - it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.
“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1."
