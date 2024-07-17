Toyota F1 RETURN rumours clarified as new partnership announced

Toyota's reported Formula 1 comeback has been clarified after the team they were rumoured to be linking up with announced a fresh deal with their current partners.

Reports emerged last week that the Toyota name could soon return to F1 once again, with the brand having last competed in the sport in 2009, after which the team decided to leave the grid.

Following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Formula.Hu claimed that the Japanese brand were holding talks with Haas regarding a potential partnership that could start as early as next season.

However, these rumours have now been clarified, just as Haas announced that they had reached a new technical partnership agreement with Ferrari until 2028.

Toyota previously raced in F1 in the 2000s

Reports suggested Toyota could link up with Haas

Toyota comeback rumours clarified

According to Auto Motor und Sport, there are no plans for Toyota to take over any development work for Haas as a technical partner.

Furthermore, the report claims that Toyota also have no plans to increase its involvement in F1 after Haas' current deal with Ferrari expires in the future.

It is also noted that the construction of Toyota engines or the team coming back on its own is 'inconceivable'. Instead, the brand are focused on their other motorsport activities at present.

This includes competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA World Rally Championship.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's no 7 car finished second at the 2024 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours last month, with former F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries two of the men behind the wheel of the GR010 hypercar.

