F1 team suffer brutal damage after extreme storm hits Hungarian Grand Prix
McLaren have suffered damage to their motorhome after extreme weather battered the Hungaroring.
The incident in Hungary is not the first instance of damage to McLaren’s motorhome this season, with the team suffering damage at the Spanish Grand Prix.
On the Friday in Barcelona a fire broke out in McLaren’s hospitality suite, with the emergency services called and their staff forced to evacuate.
Several individuals were treated for smoke inhalation but none were seriously injured after the electrical fire broke out.
Storm damages McLaren motorhome at Hungarian GP
McLaren’s have once again been hit by damage, as a torrential storm hit the Hungaroring on Wednesday.
According to F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman, the roof was ripped off by the storm winds, posting a picture of the incident on social media.
“Heavy rain, accompanied by hail, lightning and strong winds, flooded pit lane too with one F1 team crewmember jokingly swimming in the 20 cm deep water,” he wrote.
Videos of the paddock have circulated on social media, of the hailstorm and how deep the water was on track.
One video depicted a Red Bull employee trudging through the water with two cups of tea in his shoes as he was hailed on.
Despite the extreme weather, the flash storm is not expected to disrupt any of the F1 running this weekend, with much of the floods already passed .
