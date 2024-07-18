close global

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as controversial star announces team departure

Outgoing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has dropped a major hint at where he may end up next in his illustrious Formula 1 career.

Controversial F1 star announces team departure ahead of Hungarian GP

Another driver has announced they will depart their current team at the end of the 2024 season.

Toyota F1 RETURN rumours clarified as new partnership announced

Toyota's reported Formula 1 comeback has been clarified after the team they were rumoured to be linking up with announced a fresh deal with their current partners.

Schumacher family statement released after Ralf gay relationship reaction

The family of Ralf Schumacher have released a statement following the former F1 driver's announcement this week that he is in a same-sex relationship.

F1 team suffer brutal damage after extreme storm hits Hungarian Grand Prix

An F1 team has suffered damage to their motorhome after extreme weather battered the Hungaroring.

Cullen 'moving forward' as racer reveals unhappiness over season

Angela Cullen has shared a motivational post on social media after a racing star has admitted he has struggled this season.

Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' drive ahead of Hungarian GP

  • 1 minute ago
Breaking F1 News

Controversial F1 star announces team departure ahead of Hungarian GP

  • Today 11:15
  • 1
Latest F1 News

F1 teams adapt to extreme storm after Hungarian GP paddock damage

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit delivers 'detrimental' verdict on Red Bull affairs

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss claims Red Bull ‘turmoil’ will cause downfall

  • 3 hours ago
