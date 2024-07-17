Newey drops MAJOR hint on F1 future in Hamilton admission
Outgoing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has dropped a major hint at where he may end up next in his illustrious Formula 1 career.
It was recently announced that Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025, bringing to an end a partnership that has lasted for almost 20 years, and has yielded 13 world championship titles to this point.
Newey is largely regarded as one of the main reasons for Red Bull's recent success, designing a car for 2023 that managed to win 21 out of 22 races, becoming the most successful car in F1 history.
While an official reason for Newey's departure has not been given, the ongoing turbulence surrounding team principal Christian Horner is largely believed to have upset Newey, who managed to negotiate down a long period of gardening leave.
Where will Newey be in 2025?
That lack of gardening leave means that Newey is free to join another team once his contract with Red Bull has been completed, in the first quarter of 2025.
Rumours have been swirling about where he may end up next, with McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin all expected to be interested in hiring the design guru's services.
Now, Newey has revealed that he would love to have worked with both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in his career, two drivers who will be driving with some of the interested parties next season.
Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 in a last ditch attempt to claim an eighth world championship title, while Alonso has recently signed a new long-term contract with Aston Martin.
"It wasn’t a big surprise when other teams showed an interest after I announced I was leaving, but I won’t make a quick decision about my future," Newey revealed in a column for The Times.
"I need a break to work out if I want to have another go in F1. I also didn’t want to risk going stale.
"There are some drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who I would have loved to work with, but so far it has not been the right place or time in terms of us coming together.
"I got on extremely well with Nigel Mansell at Williams, even though he had a Marmite character, and Max Verstappen, who was a tremendous pleasure to work with at Red Bull."
