F1 announce NEW CAR to arrive ahead of 2025
An exciting new global partnership between Formula 1 and one of the world's most iconic companies has led to the design of a new car to be unveiled in 2024.
The announcement comes as the current thrilling campaign enters its final stages, with both the constructors' and drivers' championship winners still to be decided.
Max Verstappen faces a tough fight to retain his crown, with McLaren star Lando Norris sitting just 52 points behind the Dutchman with six races remaining.
The Brit could be set for a double celebration come December, with his team finally overhauling Red Bull in the standings after capitalising on the defending champion's worrying recent decline in form.
Exciting collaboration to delight fans
With the sport's top-performing cars set to battle it out for glory on the track over the coming weeks, racing fans will soon have the chance to get their hands on smaller-scale versions of the real things, thanks to a new global licensing partnership between F1 and American toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc.
To mark the big announcement, the companies have revealed that a one-of-a-kind F1 Hot Wheels car will be released before the full range - featuring official teams and products - is made available in 2025.
The limited edition die-cast car has a unique Hot Wheels racing livery which includes their iconic number 68 on the nose, as well as interchangeable tyres, full-metal body chassis and bespoke F1 casting.
F1 will also welcome the Hot Wheels brand to grands prix across the 2025 season, as they aim to establish long-lasting connections with families in attendance at the showpiece events.
“This exciting collaboration with Mattel will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand,” Emily Prazer, F1 chief commercial officer of F1 told the official website.
