FIA steward delivers Verstappen verdict over Abu Dhabi finale

An FIA steward and ex-Formula 1 driver has admitted he would love to see the 2024 drivers' championship battle go down to the wire.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is seeking a fourth consecutive title, but is under severe pressure to retain his crown after suffering a dramatic drop-off in form over recent months.

Winless on his last eight outings, the Dutchman has seen his once commanding lead at the top of the standings reduced to just 52 points with only six races remaining.

McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged as the surprise contender to Verstappen's dominance this season, with the Brit now within touching distance of his close friend and rival.

Following his flawless performance to secure victory ahead of the defending champion in Singapore last time out, the Brit has all the momentum going into the final stages of what has been an enthralling campaign.

Could F1 fans be set for final-day showdown?

Grands prix in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and Qatar could decide the outcome of the title ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi, but three-time race winner Johnny Herbert - who was an FIA steward in Singapore - hopes to see a thrilling last-day shootout.

Speaking to Vision4Sport, Herbert said: “Abu Dhabi is a brilliant track to drive, I’ve driven it myself in a couple of different cars, including two-seater Formula 1 cars.

"It’s really enjoyable and gives you a great sense of speed and challenge, but it can be frustrating during the race because some corners are tough to overtake on.

"Still, overtaking is possible, and that’s what makes it exciting.

"Whoever wins the championship there will have earned it, and Max and Lando will need to bring their best.

“Right now, McLaren's consistency stands out - no matter which track they go to, their car just works.

“Their car has been a bit edgy, especially in some of the corners, which is something Max has complained about with Red Bull.

"An edgy car can be quick, but you need to trust that the back end will grip at the right time. Red Bull seems to be struggling with that right now, but Lando and McLaren still seem to have more to give.

“It would be amazing to see McLaren win again, and Abu Dhabi feels like the perfect place for that final showdown.”

