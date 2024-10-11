Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup
A sacked Formula 1 star could be set to line up for Audi in 2025, according to Red Bull boss Helmut Marko.
The German manufacturing giants will make their introduction to the grid the following year, having successfully completed the takeover of Sauber earlier this season.
Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of their driver pairing, with the veteran racer signing a multi-year deal with the team.
But despite a host of big names being linked with the remaining vacant seat, no final decision has been made.
Marko weighs in on driver debate
Williams rookie Franco Colapinto and current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas have also been reported to be in the mix, as is former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has emerged as a shock candidate despite retiring from the sport in 2022.
Vettel's former team-mate at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo, has also been named as a potential option having been recently axed by Visa Cash App RB.
But it is another previously sacked racer who is now believed to be a frontrunner for the coveted spot.
Mick Schumacher - son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher - arrived on the grid back in 2021 with big expectations, but after enduring two disappointing years at Haas, was eventually ditched by the American outfit.
Mercedes offered the German a lifeline, signing him as the team's reserve driver as backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
But following their decision to bring in youngster Kimi Antonelli to replace the Ferrari-bound Hamilton, Schumacher faces spending more time on the sidelines.
Red Bull director Marko however, has confirmed that the 25-year-old is being considered by Audi, a move he backs given his strong belief that young talents should be given an opportunity to develop, claiming that this is the strategy at Red Bull.
“We started with the philosophy of giving young drivers a chance in Formula 1," the Austrian told F1-Insider.
“Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are just three examples - the others are now following this philosophy.
"Mercedes is giving Kimi Antonelli a chance, Haas Oliver Bearman, Williams Franco Colapinto and it seems that, fortunately, Audi is now seriously considering the young Mick Schumacher.”

