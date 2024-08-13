Vettel 'wants' SHOCK F1 return as major coup details emerge

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reportedly admitted that Sebastian Vettel 'wants' to return to Formula 1.

Vettel is a four-time F1 world champion, having spent 16 seasons in the sport between 2007-2022.

The German is also fourth on the all-time list of grand prix winners, having racked up 53 while racing with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Vettel spent the latter stages of his career with Aston Martin, experiencing two seasons of lower-midfield running before deciding to call quits on his stellar F1 career in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel retired in 2022

Marko gives Vettel Red Bull return verdict

Vettel has never ruled out a stunning return to F1, and rumours have been swirling ever since Lewis Hamilton announced his switch to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

Toto Wolff's good relationship with Vettel led to speculation that he could be a short-term replacement option for the Brackley-based squad, while a potential Red Bull return has also had F1 fans fantasising.

Now, Austrian publication OE24 are reporting that Sauber may be tapping up Vettel as a potential team-mate for newly-signed Nico Hulkenberg, ahead of their transition into Audi in 2026.

Marko reportedly confirmed to the publication that Vettel 'wants' a return to F1, but that there would be 'no place' for the four-time champion at Red Bull.

They also report that Mercedes have shown no interest in bringing the 37-year-old in to replace Hamilton, instead preferring a younger option such as Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

