Audi announce major signing ahead of F1 arrival

Audi have announced a major signing ahead of their move to Formula 1.

The German brand are set to make a highly-anticipated arrival to the grid in 2026, taking over the current Kick Sauber team.

The team have already snapped up Nico Hulkenberg to fill one of their driver slots, with the German set to drive for Kick Sauber in 2025, whilst there are also rumours that they have targeted out-of-contract Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

Putting their driver lineup aside for the moment, off-track, Audi have now announced a major deal - a new strategic partnership with oil giant BP.

Audi will return to Formula 1 in 2026

Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Audi

Audi announce BP partnership

According to a joint press release, the two brands have been working closely for almost two years before their relationship was made formal, working on engineering BP fuels and Castrol lubricants for their 2026 engine.

With new regulations set to be introduced to the sport in 2026, sustainability is an increasingly important factor, and that is at the heart of this partnership.

Speaking on the major signing, chief executive officer of the Audi F1 Team Andreas Seidl said: “Audi and BP have always worked together successfully in motorsport.

"We are delighted that we can take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and BP and Castrol also aspire to deliver the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match.

"It is a strong signal for Audi’s future F1 factory team that we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage.

"We sense the appeal of the Audi F1 Project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1."

