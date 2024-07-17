close global

Red Bull in WORRYING development after Haas F1 star gains upper hand

A Haas F1 star has gained the upper hand over Red Bull in a worrying development for the team.

Red Bull have dominated F1 since 2022, with Max Verstappen achieving three back-to-back drivers’ championships.

However, the Austrian team have begun to crack, as their rivals have grown more competitive this season.

The 2024 season has already seen six different winners, with both McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all emerging victorious from a grand prix weekend.

Max Verstappen has won three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull
The 2024 season has seen six different winners

Should Red Bull be worried about their F1 rivals?

Ferrari sit 71 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, and McLaren are only 78 points behind the leaders in third.

Whilst F1's convergence has led to a closer battle this year, Red Bull are also suffering due to their driver line-up.

Sergio Perez has demonstrated a poor run of form in recent races, failing to score a point in Monaco, Canada and Silverstone.

The Mexican has not stood on a grand prix podium since the Chinese Grand Prix, and has recently earned an embarrassing statistic.

Perez has been outscored by Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in the past six races, with the German earning 16 points compared to Perez’s 15.

Nico Hulkenberg has outscored Sergio Perez in the past six races

The 34-year-old recently re-signed with Red Bull, with the team extending his contract until 2026 after a series of impressive results at the start of the season.

However, if Perez continues to underperform, it could put the team’s place in the constructors' championship in jeopardy.

Recent reports suggest that Perez could be replaced during F1’s summer break if he does not improve, and as Red Bull’s rivals grow stronger, the Mexican’s ability to fight at the front has never been more crucial.

