Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut

One of Audi's key figures has delivered a pessimistic outlook on his team's chances of being able to compete with the sport's big hitters next season.

The German giants will make their long-awaited introduction to Formula 1 in 2026, where they will replace Sauber on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban

Work is going on tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the newcomers are in the best possible position come lights out next March, but while excitement is building, the team's chief technical officer Mattia Binotto has moved to dampen expectations.

The former Ferrari team principal told Motorsport.com: “We're focused on ourselves. We know that 2026 will not be the year in which we'll be at the top.

"We won't have the best power unit, but the path that has been taken is the right one, I'm confident.”

Binotto wary over 2026 regulation changes

Next season will also see the introduction of sweeping regulation changes in an effort to help the series become more sustainable thanks to more emphasis being placed on electrical power, while more nimble cars will hopefully improve racing on the track.

“Making power units - I know this well because I was an engine engineer - is much more complex and complicated than one might imagine watching races as a spectator,” said Binotto.

“Now, however, we are entering something extremely advanced that has never been done.

"Therefore, we will find a higher level of difficulty, even though the starting point is always an engine.

"We will have to change the culture of the engine and it will not be easy.”

Audi have at least solved one key part of the puzzle ahead of their debut, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto already confirmed as their 2026 driver pairing.

READ MORE: Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco

Related