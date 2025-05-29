Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut
Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut
One of Audi's key figures has delivered a pessimistic outlook on his team's chances of being able to compete with the sport's big hitters next season.
The German giants will make their long-awaited introduction to Formula 1 in 2026, where they will replace Sauber on the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban
Work is going on tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the newcomers are in the best possible position come lights out next March, but while excitement is building, the team's chief technical officer Mattia Binotto has moved to dampen expectations.
The former Ferrari team principal told Motorsport.com: “We're focused on ourselves. We know that 2026 will not be the year in which we'll be at the top.
"We won't have the best power unit, but the path that has been taken is the right one, I'm confident.”
Binotto wary over 2026 regulation changes
Next season will also see the introduction of sweeping regulation changes in an effort to help the series become more sustainable thanks to more emphasis being placed on electrical power, while more nimble cars will hopefully improve racing on the track.
“Making power units - I know this well because I was an engine engineer - is much more complex and complicated than one might imagine watching races as a spectator,” said Binotto.
“Now, however, we are entering something extremely advanced that has never been done.
"Therefore, we will find a higher level of difficulty, even though the starting point is always an engine.
"We will have to change the culture of the engine and it will not be easy.”
Audi have at least solved one key part of the puzzle ahead of their debut, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto already confirmed as their 2026 driver pairing.
READ MORE: Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari behaviour verdict after inter-team clash
- 31 minutes ago
Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut
- 1 hour ago
F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Alpine F1 exit rumours addressed in statement
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on past struggles as 'alarming' data released
- Today 09:12
FIA announce mandatory tyre rule at Spanish Grand Prix after Monaco change
- Today 08:26
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul