Audi entrance bombshell revealed in FIA plans backlash

Audi have indicated they would not be in favour of new FIA plans to revamp Formula 1 ahead of their long-awaited debut in the sport next season.

The German manufacturer will replace Sauber on the grid from 2026, and already have their driver pairing confirmed, with veteran Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto signed up for next season.

Audi have made no secret of their desire to be one of F1's top-performing teams over the coming years, with hopes high that they will have an advantage over many of their rivals as they manage the introduction of new engine regulations which will come into operation from 2026.

Could F1 be set for another engine regulation shake-up?

The rule changes will see smaller cars on the grid, with the new designs intended to promote more high-octane racing and overtaking.

Efficiency and sustainability are at the heart of power unit alterations, with a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical power set to reduce the sport's carbon footprint.

However, talks have begun between the FIA and engine manufacturers about a change of direction, which would see 2026 changes abandoned in favour of V10 power units from either 2028 or 2029.

While it is understood that a number of teams - including Ferrari and Red Bull - are big supporters of a switch to V10s, Audi has come out in support of the turbo hybrids, declaring their introduction was a significant factor in their decision to join F1.

In a statement given to The Race, Audi said: "The upcoming regulation changes, including the new hybrid power unit regulations set for the 2026 season and beyond, were a key factor in Audi's decision to enter Formula 1.

"These power unit regulations reflect the same technological advancements that drive innovation in Audi's road cars."

If Mercedes and Honda were also to declare their support for the new idea Audi's opposition alone would not be enough to stop the transition.

However, the FIA's single seater director Nikolas Tombazis insists nothing would be forced through if it were to leave anyone in a difficult spot.

"Above all, the obligation is to be fair, and people have invested a lot of money," he said.

"If nine people are in favour and one person is against and that one person is being treated unfairly, we will always also try to protect the one person.

"We won't just go on majorities and say 'OK let's do it'. We're trying to build consensus here, and if that fails, then we will stay where we are."

