Horner backs plans for controversial F1 rule changes

Christian Horner has supported the FIA in a recent proposal to change the rules regarding Formula 1 engines.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently revealed his desire for F1 to return to the noise of V10 engines using a more environmentally-friendly technique, a move that would be popular with old-school fans of the sport.

The last time a V10 engine was used in a F1 car was during the 2006 season by Toro Rosso, who received special dispensation to run this engine after the 2006 regulations changes mandated the use of V8 power.

Whilst many would welcome back the iconic sound of V10 power, their re-introduction does not align with F1’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030, but the use of 100 per cent sustainable fuels in such an engine would appeal to that goal.

V10s engines are no longer used in F1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has recently called for the re-introduction of V10 engines

Can V10s be brought back in the modern F1 era?

Ben Sulayem believes the noise of the old V10s can be brought back by the use of sustainable fuel; but the reality of getting F1 teams behind the use of e-fuels is a separate issue as they remain expensive and are not as efficient as electric and hybrid models.

Following Ben Sulayem’s comments about the controversial rule change, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his position on the re-introduction of V10s and announced his backing of the FIA president’s plans.

"I think, inadvertently, we’ve ended up with a very, very expensive, very complex engine from 2026 onwards," he told media at Bahrain pre-season testing.

"I think the purist in me would love to go back to a V10 that was done responsibly with sustainable fuel, that reintroduced the sound of Grand Prix racing.

"It’s an interesting concept and one to certainly look for, for after this current set of regulations."

