F1 News Today: Verstappen team transfer verdict issued as BOMBSHELL Red Bull exit revealed
F1 News Today: Verstappen team transfer verdict issued as BOMBSHELL Red Bull exit revealed
A former Formula 1 driver has issued a shock verdict regarding Max Verstappen’s potential switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull team exit BOMBSHELL revealed after rival phone call
A former Red Bull team member has confirmed the bombshell details surrounding their exit, and how they ended up signing for a rival Formula 1 team.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren confirm Norris and Piastri driver change for Australian GP
McLaren have downsized their driver lineup ahead of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, in a fun social media post following Formula 1's pre-season testing in Bahrain.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist
It has been revealed ahead of the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff broke a deal made with Lewis Hamilton over his replacement at the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 star's wife reveals LIFE-SAVING equipment after horror crash
The wife of an ex-Formula 1 driver is on the mend after a horrific bike accident, claiming that her helmet 'saved her life'.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull face F1 demotion at Australian Grand Prix
- 58 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton picks sides amid social media 'BULLYING' row
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 transfer saga takes legal twist
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen team transfer verdict issued as BOMBSHELL Red Bull exit revealed
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo highlights Red Bull RETURN goal as Aussie teases official announcement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:54
Ricciardo TEASES return in social media countdown
- Yesterday 22:54