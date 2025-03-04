SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer verdict issued

A former Formula 1 driver has issued a shock verdict regarding Max Verstappen’s potential switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that an insider from Aston Martin had allegedly been telling their sponsors that Verstappen was set to sign with the team, although the Silverstone-based outfit strongly denied these claims.

However, Aston Marin's statement has not stopped rumours from persisting, particularly after the Verstappen camp responded to the speculation with a simple ‘that’s nice’.

The Dutchman remains in contract with his current team Red Bull until 2028, with team principal Christian Horner confident he will serve the duration of his contract.

Max Verstappen has been tipped to make an Aston Martin switch

Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract expires in 2028

Will Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

However, axed FIA steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert does not believe Verstappen will stay at Red Bull until 2028, and has named Red Bull’s power unit project as the determining factor behind a potential shock team switch.

"It will be all about the package, Max knows very much how the inner sanctum works at Red Bull," Herbert said to CasinoApps.com.

"But there is a change now because the relationship that Red Bull have had with Honda, which has been very positive, has ended. From 2026 it’s a different scenario with Ford.

"There's rumours that it's been tougher than they ever expected and it hasn't been as positive as they were expecting."

Not only could Red Bull’s power unit performance dictate Verstappen’s F1 future, but so could Adrian Newey’s position at Aston Martin, according to Herbert.

"That makes your decision much easier when you know that it's not going quite to plan with the power unit itself, and then you know that the power unit that you were successful with is going to be at the Aston Martin as well along with Adrian Newey," he added.

Could Adrian Newey tempt Max Verstappen to Aston Martin?

"It makes total sense [for Verstappen to join Aston Martin]. Max is no fool. Max is going to be wanting to place himself in the best place that will give him that chance of winning races in a world championship."

He later added: "Christian has said Max is not going anywhere. I know he's got the contract until 2028 but again contracts don't mean anything if performance is not there. Champions who I've known have always had a performance clause."