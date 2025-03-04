Former F1 star's wife reveals LIFE-SAVING equipment after horror crash

The wife of an ex-Formula 1 driver is on the mend after a horrific bike accident, claiming that her helmet 'saved her life'.

The news was revealed in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend, with the extent of some pretty gnarly injuries being shown along with the admission that she still has no memory of the accident.

Romain Grosjean drove for 10 seasons in F1, leaving the sport for good after an infamous crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix which saw his car split in two and become engulfed in fire.

The Swiss-born driver then made the switch to IndyCar, completing four seasons with varying degrees of success before finding himself without a seat for 2025, switching to the IMSA SportsCar Championship this year.

The picture of Grosjean abandoning his flaming car has become iconic

Romain and Marion Grosjean married in 2012

Grosjean's wife recovering in hospital after collapsed lung

His family may be grateful that his racing load has decreased this year though, with wife Marion in hospital for most of last week after a heavy cycling accident, posting that Romain is taking care of their three children while she recuperates.

The French journalist and TV presenter suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and head trauma in the crash, and has a plethora of nasty cuts and bruises on her hands and legs, in addition to a black eye.

In her first post after the crash, she wrote: "Bike accident, but I can't tell you more... I have no memory of it. Anyway... Thank you for your messages and support, it's lovely! Hope to get home as soon as possible. In the meantime, I have a husband that handles all 3 kids.

"Gotta give this story is crazy. I still don't understand what happened to me or why I'm in so much pain..."

The 43-year-old then posted a follow-up on Sunday afternoon, writing: "I showed you my head. Here's the rest, 5 days after the accident. I think I can make a cute road safety commercial! Honestly the bike helmet saved my life. Still having drains but hope to get out of hospital soon.

"At home, I have 3 little cuties waiting for me, taken care of by their super daddy. That's a good job! Thanks also to neighbours and friends from all sides, who help as much as possible, and send all the courage needed to get out of this hell! Yours truly..."

