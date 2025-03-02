FIA race descends into chaos for Aston Martin after door FALLS OFF

Aston Martin endured a nightmare outing, after their door fell off during the 2025 season opener of an FIA sanctioned race.

As preparations for the 2025 Formula 1 season start to ramp up following pre-season testing in Bahrain, other racing series under the governing body have enjoyed their first events of the year.

Among these, the World Endurance Championship got off to a spectacular start at the Lusail International Circuit, where Ferrari sealed not only a victory but a second and third finish at the Qatar 1812 km.

The Ferrari AF Corse shared between Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen crossed the finish line first, with the Italian manufacturer replicating Porsche’s incredible achievement of 1-2-3 in Qatar a year ago.

Antonio Fuoco was part of Ferrari's Qatar 1812km winning team

Ferrari sealed a 1-2-3 finish during the WEC season opener

Aston Martin suffer nightmare WEC season opener

Meanwhile, Aston Martin had a less successful outing in Qatar, with their best finishing car ending the race in P6.

However, their #9 car endured an even worse showing at Lusail, finishing P17 and 23 laps down from the winning Ferrari, with driver Marco Sorensen encountering a chaotic moment during the race.

During the early stages of the race, the door of the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin Valkyrie was opened, with Sorensen trying to shut it whilst also driving.

However, the Danish driver did not slow down and instead continued to run as normal, until finally the door of the Aston Martin came flying off.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has entered its third season of endurance racing in 2025, with legendary F1 designer Newey the brains behind the initial design of the Hypercar.

Newey’s role with Aston Martin will expand to their Formula 1 team in March, where he joins as their managing technical partner in a bid to launch them to world title success.

