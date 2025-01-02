Ferrari claim HISTORIC victory at 2025 season opener

Ferrari have made history with a commanding podium finish, including a victory, during a 2025 season opening race.

The Scuderia have just embarked on three days of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, where Lewis Hamilton got to grips with the SF-25 and gathered crucial information before the first race of the season in Melbourne.

However, on the final day of testing Hamilton’s all-important race simulation with Ferrari was interrupted after an anomaly was spotted on the telemetry, and only completed 47 laps on the Friday compared to the 66 his team-mate Charles Leclerc managed.

Despite Friday’s setback Hamilton remains hopeful heading into the 2025 season, and described testing in Bahrain as ‘the most positive feeling I've had in a long time on winter tests’.

Lewis Hamilton appeared positive during pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton tested with Ferrari in Bahrain

Ferrari enjoy 1-2-3 WEC finish in Qatar

While Ferrari’s F1 team have just cause for celebration after signing Hamilton, the iconic racing team have also secured a historic result in the World Endurance Championship.

The 2025 season got underway at the Losail International Circuit for the Qatar 1812km, where the Ferrari AF Corse 499P Hypercar not only achieved the victory, but the Italian outfit locked out the podium in second and third.

Ferrari and AF Corse’s result emulates Porsche’s stunning 1-2-3 at the Qatar 1812km in 2024, with the car shared by Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco victorious during the WEC season-opener.

Antonio Fuoco crossed the finished line in first with Ferrari in Qatar

Whilst the #50 surged from the third on the grid to take the lead, there was a moment of contact during the opening half of the race with Dries Vanthoor which caused a spin for Ferrari, but the team managed to recover despite losing time.

During the ninth hour Fuoco fell to second during their ninth stop, and behind the yellow AF Corse piloted by Robert Kubica.

However, the final stops saw Fuoco on fresher tyres where he managed to retake the lead and won by 2.3 seconds.

