F1 Testing Results Today: Hamilton lands HUGE Ferrari blow after driver SWAP chaos

The final pre-season testing session of 2025 saw George Russell bounce back to the top of the timing sheets, as Mercedes flexed their muscles.

The Bahrain International Circuit has seen 24 hours-worth of testing this week, with Lewis Hamilton taking part in his first official timed sessions with Ferrari, ending up with a faster time across the three sessions than new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

In Friday's running, Hamilton finished sixth fastest, with Russell, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon making up the top three.

However, it is Albon's Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz who can be crowned the champion of testing, setting the fastest time of the three days with a time of 1:29.348 seconds set on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin suffered a disastrous day on Friday, with driver Lance Stroll unable to take part in the morning session having fallen ill overnight, before returning to the car in the afternoon, but only managing to complete 24 laps before being replaced by Fernando Alonso once more.

This chaotic driver swap resulted in a hit in testing time for both Stroll and for the Silverstone outfit, who were faced with the task of having to switch driver setups mid-session, a time-consuming effort.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, both sessions

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:29.545s

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.021s

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.105s

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.395s

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.495s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.800s

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.952s

8. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.183s

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.266s

10. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.343s

11. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.398s

12. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.694s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.154s

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.181s

15. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +2.216s

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.539s

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +2.602s

18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.816s



F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, morning session

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:30.811sec

2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.077s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.132s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.398s

5. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.428s

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.633s

7. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +0.950s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.273s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.336s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.550s



