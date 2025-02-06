Aston Martin unveil STUNNING 2025 car design after Newey arrival

Aston Martin have unveiled a new challenger for 2025 in the year they also welcome Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey to their ranks.

Lawrence Stroll's outfit endured a disappointing season in 2024, finishing fifth in the constructors' standings with just 94 points, miles behind closest rival Mercedes, who concluded their year on 468 points.

The team heads into the upcoming 2025 season with the same driver duo of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, with rumours swirling of a potential deal in the works for four-time champion Max Verstappen to potentially join the team on their hunt for championship success in the near future.

Aston Martin recently underwent a restructuring of the team on the hunt to improve their chances in 2025 and 2026, with former team principal Mike Krack taking up a new role as chief trackside officer.

Stroll's outfit have championship contention at the forefront of their aim for the future, with the signing of Newey a monumental step to getting a head start on the regulation changes sent to sweep into the sport in 2026.

Lawrence Stroll swooped in and secured Adrian Newey's signature after his exit from Red Bull

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain as Aston Martin's F1 lineup for 2025

Aston Martin release first look at Newey-inspired Valkyrie

As preparation heats up for the return of multiple motorsport series' in 2025, Aston Martin have unveiled their Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

The Valkyrie was inspired by the road car edition, created by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and Newey, and is set to be the only hypercar to compete in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2025.

The machinery runs off a 6.5-litre V12 engine, with aerodynamics born from the road car design which have now been fine-tuned for competition on track.

The team's 2025 challenger will take to the track at the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans later this year, with an all-British driver lineup confirmed for the event in Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble.

