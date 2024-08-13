Verstappen dealt BLOW as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority

Sergio Perez's driving style may be prioritised by Red Bull going forward, according to a senior figure within the team, dealing a blow to three-time champion Max Verstappen.

Perez has recently been handed a contract extension with the world champion outfit, but has struggled to hit top form for much of the 2024 season.

However, the Mexican's team-mate Max Verstappen has claimed seven race victories so far in this season and is cruising towards his fourth consecutive drivers' championship title.

Despite this, Verstappen's future with Red Bull has been the subject of much speculation, following turmoil at the team with the departure of several key figures.

Sergio Perez has struggled in 2024

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been team-mates since 2021

Red Bull in constructors' fight

Perez's poor performances in recent races have allowed McLaren to put themselves in constructors' championship title contention, even with Verstappen likely to win the drivers' championship.

Verstappen's team-mate claimed four podiums in the opening five races of the season, but has since faltered and sits all the way down in seventh in the drivers' standings.

Now, technical chief Pierre Wache has suggested that Red Bull will look to develop the car in a way that allows Perez to extract as much out of it as possible, with Verstappen the one having to adapt.

"What we want is the quickest car, but in a way that can be used by the drivers, that is the main aim," the Frenchman told Motorsport.com.

"If we make the car quicker in a way that Checo can use it, that means that both drivers will be able to extract the maximum out of it.

"Even if both drivers have different needs or preferences, the requirements for the car are still very similar."

