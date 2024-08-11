close global

Parth Jhaveri
Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat

In a blow to Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash app RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has asserted himself as a contender for the Red Bull seat.

The Japanese driver debuted in F1 with AlphaTauri in 2021 and since then has remained with Red Bull’s sister team. Tsunoda caught the eye of onlookers in his debut drive, finishing ninth in the Bahrain GP.

Since last year, Tsunoda has often been discussed as a potential name for a Red Bull seat. However, his angry outbursts in the cockpit have often been regarded as one of the reasons for his failure to land a drive at the factory team.

This year, the 24-year-old has outperformed his team-mate, Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, scoring 22 points as opposed to the Australian's 12.

Yuki Tsunoda has contributed 22 of the 34 points for VCARB
Daniel Ricciardo has not lead VCARB from the front and risks losing seat to Liam Lawson

Will Yuki Tsunoda drive for Red Bull in 2025?

The Australian was strongly linked as a replacement to Sergio Perez as the Mexican continues to struggle in Red Bull’s second seat.

Tsunoda signed a new contract with Visa Cash app RB team this season keeping him at least until 2025, but the Japanese driver has set the aim for a Red Bull seat.

Speaking to Autosport, Tsunoda insisted that he is ‘ready’ for big things and has improved significantly on his deficiencies.

“I feel I'm a more complete driver. When I look from an outside perspective, previously, even [though] my one lap or performance or my driving was okay, I think the radio communications, emotional control was lacking quite a lot - a big step when I compare to Daniel, for example.

“If you want to go to a top team, those things will be very important because top teams are expecting a more complete driver.

“So I wanted to improve those things and to be a more complete driver so that no one can complain about the specific things. Now I feel ready, the last couple of races I was able to achieve those things.”

Red Bull Mercedes F1 Daniel Ricciardo Toto Wolff Yuki Tsunoda
