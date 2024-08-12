Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

close global

Parth Jhaveri
An axed Formula 1 driver could be set for a shock switch to a rival racing series after admitting he would be open to the move.

The 2025 driver market has been a crazy one all season long, ever since Lewis Hamilton announced the news that he would be joining Ferrari next season.

Several teams will have a fresh lineup for next year, including Haas, with both of their current drivers set to depart.

Haas have snapped up ex-Mercedes junior and reserve driver Esteban Ocon following his exit from Alpine, whilst Ferrari junior star Oliver Bearman will also make his full-time F1 debut with the team in 2025.

Fortunately for Nico Hulkenberg, the decision to leave Haas was his, joining the Audi project at Sauber for 2025 and beyond. However, Hulkenberg's current team-mate Kevin Magnussen has yet to reveal his plans for next season.

Kevin Magnussen has 129 points in 137 races for Haas
Several F1 drivers have made a switch to IndyCar

Where will Kevin Magnussen drive in 2025?

Magnussen has been the least impressive of the two Haas drivers this season, scoring just five points compared to Hulkenberg's 22 at this stage. With 10 races to go, the Dane is looking increasingly likely to be leaving the grid.

Whilst seats do remain available at Mercedes, Alpine, VCARB and Sauber, Magnussen's name has not been heavily linked with any of them.

With that in mind, the Dane has admitted he is open to a move to a rival series to continue racing next year.

“Yes, all this [interests me]," Magnussen replied when asked about IndyCar and WEC.

"I think everything is possible in this case. I will see what is available and I will make my decision once I am there.

"For the moment, I am in Formula 1 and there are still a few places available for next year. I would like to see where all this will end, then I will consider things afterwards.”

