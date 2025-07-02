F1 British Grand Prix to be shown for FREE this weekend

F1 fans based in the UK will be able to sit back and watch this weekend's British Grand Prix for free.

Silverstone will once again play host to one of the year's most iconic races, with plenty of intriguing battles set to resume across the grid.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri comes into it at the top of the drivers' standings despite finishing second behind team-mate Lando Norris at Sunday's Austrian GP.

Defending champion Max Verstappen will hope to put his DNF at Spielberg behind him as he looks to stay in touch with his rivals, while fourth-place home favourite George Russell will aim to lay down another marker after emerging as a surprise championship contender.

Former Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton claimed an emotional victory at the circuit last time out in what was his first triumph in more than three years, and will need to produce another monumental shock if he is to have any chance of repeating the trick this time around.

The seven-time world champion - now at Ferrari - has yet to score a single podium finish this season and would love nothing more than to change that statistic this weekend.

And Channel 4 will be the place to watch all of the action unfold.

This will be Lewis Hamilton's first appearance at his home track for Ferrari

Watch British GP for FREE on TV this weekend

Each one of this weekend's sessions will be broadcast live, with coverage of Friday's FP1 starting at 12.25pm, before FP2 at 3.55pm.

The final practice session will be available to watch from 11.25am on Saturday, while qualifying will be on at 2pm.

The build-up for Sunday's showpiece event will get under way at 1.30pm, with the live race and subsequent reaction to come after.

And If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

