McLaren star in explosive rant as team issue official apology

McLaren’s IndyCar team - Arrow McLaren - have issued an official apology after driver Nolan Siegel launched an explosive rant over team radio during last Sunday’s race.

IndyCar returned to Illinois last weekend for the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Arrow McLaren’s Siegel and Penske’s Scott McLaughlin once again were involved in an incident.

McLaughlin collided with Siegel two races ago in Detroit which forced the McLaren star to retire, and the incident was still on the 20-year-old’s mind in Illinois.

When McLaughlin attempted to overtake Siegel at Turn 2, the McLaren driver tried to block the move which is strictly forbidden under IndyCar's rules.

As a result, Siegel was slammed with a drive-through penalty and ended the race in P19, not before he delivered an explosive rant over team radio after he was informed of the penalty.

"Bull****, ****ing bull****, absolutely not," he cried.

"Absolutely not, you f***ing take me out last race and he gets to f***ing continue. No. F*** that s***. Tell Penske to go f*** themselves!"

Arrow McLaren apologise after Siegel outburst

Nolan Siegel races with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar

In response to Siegel’s X-rated outburst, Arrow McLaren issued an official apology in a statement on his use of colourful language.

“At Arrow McLaren, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, respect and sportsmanship – on and off the track,” the statement read.

“The language expressed over our radio during this past race weekend does not reflect who we are as a team.

“We do not condone that behaviour. We’ve addressed it directly with Nolan, and he is taking responsibility for his actions. Accountability is a core value at Arrow McLaren, and we expect every team member to represent our partners, fans and organisation with integrity.

“Additionally, we expect our fans and online community to act with respect and civility, and we will not tolerate hate, abuse or discrimination within our social media platforms. It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”

