close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
McLaren logo

McLaren star in explosive rant as team issue official apology

McLaren star in explosive rant as team issue official apology

McLaren logo

McLaren’s IndyCar team - Arrow McLaren - have issued an official apology after driver Nolan Siegel launched an explosive rant over team radio during last Sunday’s race.

IndyCar returned to Illinois last weekend for the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Arrow McLaren’s Siegel and Penske’s Scott McLaughlin once again were involved in an incident.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

McLaughlin collided with Siegel two races ago in Detroit which forced the McLaren star to retire, and the incident was still on the 20-year-old’s mind in Illinois.

When McLaughlin attempted to overtake Siegel at Turn 2, the McLaren driver tried to block the move which is strictly forbidden under IndyCar's rules.

As a result, Siegel was slammed with a drive-through penalty and ended the race in P19, not before he delivered an explosive rant over team radio after he was informed of the penalty.

"Bull****, ****ing bull****, absolutely not," he cried.

"Absolutely not, you f***ing take me out last race and he gets to f***ing continue. No. F*** that s***. Tell Penske to go f*** themselves!"

Arrow McLaren apologise after Siegel outburst

Nolan Siegel races with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar

In response to Siegel’s X-rated outburst, Arrow McLaren issued an official apology in a statement on his use of colourful language.

“At Arrow McLaren, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, respect and sportsmanship – on and off the track,” the statement read.

“The language expressed over our radio during this past race weekend does not reflect who we are as a team.

“We do not condone that behaviour. We’ve addressed it directly with Nolan, and he is taking responsibility for his actions. Accountability is a core value at Arrow McLaren, and we expect every team member to represent our partners, fans and organisation with integrity.

“Additionally, we expect our fans and online community to act with respect and civility, and we will not tolerate hate, abuse or discrimination within our social media platforms. It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”

READ MORE: F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

Related

McLaren 'discussions to be held' after 'nasty' Piastri verdict
Latest F1 News

McLaren 'discussions to be held' after 'nasty' Piastri verdict

  • Yesterday 22:57
How McLaren F1 star PROTESTED team after crucial title moment
F1 Stories

How McLaren F1 star PROTESTED team after crucial title moment

  • June 17, 2025 18:59

Latest News

FIA News

Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

  • 40 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Sergio Perez set for return

  • 1 hour ago
Lando Norris

Lando Norris hits new low as McLaren ruling 'decided'

  • 2 hours ago
FIA News

FIA issues hate speech statement after F1 drivers abused

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren

McLaren star in explosive rant as team issue official apology

  • 3 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell set for major consequences over Max Verstappen incident

  • Today 13:56
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x