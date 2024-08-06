When Red Bull confirmed that, against all odds, Sergio Perez would be continuing as Max Verstappen’s team-mate until the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, they snuffed out a storyline which seemed as though it was going to run all summer long.

The Mexican’s dreadful form in the first part of the campaign led to rampant speculation that he would be replaced by either Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson, but the Milton Keynes-based squad have opted to stick with their status quo as they aim to retain both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey snapped in red as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision

READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team

With both titles on the line and teams further back in varying states of flux, though, there are still plenty of other big questions to be answered over F1’s summer break, before the Dutch Grand Prix kicks the season back off at the end of August.

With that in mind, GPFans have taken a look at some of the key questions lingering in the sport at present.

Red Bull are facing huge changes behind the scenes

How will Red Bull bounce back from off-track turmoil?

Red Bull’s current position is a fascinating dichotomy – they sit top of both championships, having led the way all season long, but are beset by more turmoil on an organisational level than arguably any other team on the grid.

Last week, it was announced that they will be losing highly-regarded sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Audi from next season as he leaves to take up the team principal role with the German brand’s fledgling F1 project, joining renowned designer Adrian Newey on the list of major leavers.

The cracks in the Red Bull hierarchy began to emerge following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour against team boss Christian Horner by a former employee at the beginning of the year. Following an investigation, Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, but since then key names have opted to leave, and Red Bull have been reeled in on-circuit by rivals McLaren and Mercedes.

How Red Bull handle the latest personnel setback they have been dealt will be key in determining their form for the rest of the campaign, and will ultimately play a role in deciding who wins both titles.

READ MORE: Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympics debut as 'natural' skill revealed

Andrea Kimi Antonelli seems almost certain to race alongside George Russell from 2025 onwards

When will Mercedes announce Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement?

Now that Carlos Sainz's move to Williams for 2025 has finally been confirmed, Mercedes have one clear option to replace Lewis Hamilton for 2025 onwards – 17-year-old sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

In truth the young Italian has always been the favourite for the seat – links to the likes of Sainz, Fernando Alonso and even Verstappen were arguably fleeting and unlikely to ever come to fruition for various reasons.

It is surely a matter of when rather than if, then, the protege is confirmed as the seven-time world champion’s replacement.

The summer break is so often when contract extensions and new deals are confirmed in F1, but perhaps an announcement at Antonelli’s home race in Monza is most likely.

Flavio Briatore is back in Formula 1 with Alpine

Will Alpine confirm Mercedes customer deal?

The Alpine team is once again undergoing a huge restructure as it looks to arrest its slide down the grid. Having finished fourth in 2022, the French squad dropped to sixth last season and is eighth so far this year.

Hitech founder Oli Oakes has been brought in since the Belgian Grand Prix to replace outgoing team principal Bruno Famin, while former Renault boss Flavio Briatore was given a consultancy role earlier in the year despite his controversial past in F1.

Briatore has reportedly informed Renault boss Luca De Meo that the most cost-effective way for Alpine to challenge at the front is to drop its in-house engine project and become a customer team of Mercedes. That would mean halting its operation at its Viry-Chatillon headquarters, which would be a huge reduction in its workforce and brand ambition.

If a deal is confirmed this summer, the future of the Alpine team will look significantly different.

READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation

Liam Lawson impressed as a stand in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo last season

Does Liam Lawson have a future at Red Bull?

With Red Bull keeping all four of their current drivers in place for the rest of the season, young prospect Lawson’s future in their stable appears uncertain.

The Kiwi seemed assured of a promotion to either the main squad or RB team before the U-turn on Perez’s status, and will now be without a seat until 2025 at the earliest.

Advisor Helmut Marko said earlier this year that the team would have to either promise Lawson a race seat for 2025 or face losing him to a rival team, and the 22-year-old has been linked with Sauber.

His future needs to be resolved one way or another, and the negotiations which take place over the summer break will no doubt offer more clarity to a young driver who consistently impressed when he stepped up to replace the injured Ricciardo for five races in 2023.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration

Valtteri Bottas' future is not yet secured

Who will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber?

Speaking of Sauber, they still have a seat of their own available for 2025.

The team will become Audi from 2026 onwards, and the German manufacturer already wields significant control over the Hinwil outfit, having signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas for one of its race seats.

Former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl was leading the Audi project, but unexpectedly and abruptly left his position last month, being replaced by ex-Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto, whose arrival was followed by the announcement of the capture of Wheatley from Red Bull.

With Zhou Guanyu looking likely to be set adrift at the end of the current season, and fellow incumbent Valtteri Bottas still not tied down to a new deal, this remains perhaps the most lively of the remaining open seats on the grid for next year, with plenty of drivers potentially in contention.

READ MORE: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes

Related