Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
Red Bull have announced that one of their most important figures is set to join another Formula 1 team.
The news represents another significant blow to the reigning constructors' champions, who have endured an uncharacteristically erratic season away from the circuit.
Team principal Christian Horner was in the headlines at the start of the campaign after being accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, though the Brit was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit were then rocked by the news that design guru Adrian Newey was resigning from his position, signalling the end of a remarkably successful partnership which delivered 13 world titles.
Things haven't been plain sailing on the circuit either, with defending champion Max Verstappen some way off his dominant best amid questions over his future at the team.
His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has suffered a catastrophic drop in form over recent months despite signing a new contract extension.
Further disruption for world champions
Now, it has been revealed that one of the team's most vital components is to embark on a new challenge as team principal at Audi.
Sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has been at Red Bull since 2006, working alongside some of the sport's greatest drivers, including Verstappen and former champion Sebastian Vettel.
His move to Audi - who will join the grid in 2026 - will see the 57-year-old team up with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto as the German outfit's backroom team begins to take shape ahead of their highly anticipated introduction to the sport.
Announcing the news on their X page, Red Bull said: "Today, we announce the departure of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge in the role of Team Principal with the Audi F1 Project.
"Everyone at the Team wishes Jonathan all the best. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks."
