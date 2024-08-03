FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes
The FIA has announced a series of mid-season regulation changes that will take effect for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
These updates, ratified by the World Motorsport Council, aim to refine and enhance the current sporting regulations.
Key Regulation Changes
Introduction of Mule Cars
One of the most notable changes involves the introduction of mule cars, which are modified vehicles used for testing future components.
As F1 prepares for major regulation changes in 2026, these mule cars will be crucial in ensuring a smooth transition.
The updated rules now allow for the running of these cars, with specific guidelines outlined in Article 10.10 of the sporting regulations.
Mule cars can be designed based on the current technical regulations or those of the previous four calendar years, provided they are suitably modified.
This allows teams to test new components or systems relevant to the upcoming regulations without using entirely new vehicles.
Mule cars will also be used for Pirelli’s future tyre testing, limited to minimal necessary modifications to prevent teams from using them for competitive development.
Testing Regulations
Teams are permitted to conduct 10 days of mule car testing annually, from January 1st to December 31st.
Only drivers holding a full F1 super licence are eligible to participate in these tests. Additionally, mule cars must use components and setups previously utilised in grand prix races unless expressly approved by the FIA.
Other Sporting Regulation Updates
The FIA has also tightened the language regarding car breakdowns. Now, a car that breaks down "in any area other than the pit lane and receives physical assistance" cannot continue in the session, clarifying the rule to prevent any ambiguity.
Stewards have been granted the authority to impose grid penalties on drivers unable to serve penalties during a grand prix or sprint race due to retirement.
This ensures that serious penalties like drive-throughs or 10-second stop/go penalties carry over to the next race if not served.
Furthermore, during safety car periods, F1 cars are now prohibited from entering the pit-lane unless for tyre changes.
Another minor adjustment requires drivers to be at the front of the grid for the national anthem procedure 16 minutes before the race, an increase from the previous 14 minutes.
Technical Regulation Updates
On the technical side, a key amendment has been made to Article 11.1.2, closing a potential loophole concerning braking systems.
The updated rule now explicitly states: "Any system or mechanism which can produce systematically or intentionally asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is forbidden."
By addressing potential loopholes and clarifying existing rules, the FIA aims to ensure a level playing field and seamless adaptation to the new 2026 regulations.
