McLaren boss retaliates after 'escalated' Red Bull FIA probe
McLaren boss Andrea Stella brushed aside Red Bull’s recent FIA probe into the legality of the MCL38.
Red Bull complained to the FIA about a hole on the brake panelling of the McLaren, claiming that it was delivering an advantage to their rivals.
The holes had been permitted for sensors to be placed there during Friday’s free practice sessions, but had to be covered for the rest of the weekend.
However, Red Bull suspected their rivals were not covering the brake hole during the race, and reportedly made a complaint to the FIA concerned that it was aiding their tyre management.
Has the FIA dealt with Red Bull’s McLaren complaint?
Ahead of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren team boss, Andrea Stella, was asked by Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby to provide an update on the FIA investigation.
“Actually this matter is very simple, this is a hole to access the sensor and we got the clarification from the FIA that this hole is not allowed and we just taped it,” Stella said.
He added: “It’s a very, very simple matter which for some reason seems to have escalated to become a topic in the paddock but nothing of that kind.”
Red Bull’s complaint comes as McLaren have started to gain on the champions, regularly contesting them most weekends.
Max Verstappen’s rivalry with Lando Norris in particular has been a feast for F1 fans who watched them battle for the lead in Miami and Imola.
However, this rivalry came to a dramatic head at the Austrian Grand Prix, where the two drivers collided as they competed for the win during the closing stages of the race.
Since then, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been nothing but honest to the media regarding his thoughts about Christian Horner and how Red Bull is run, with the team rivalry translating into the paddock.
