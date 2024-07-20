Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch

A recent report has suggested that Max Verstappen could cause a shock team switch for a current Mercedes star.

The Brackley-based outfit were dealt a significant blow this year when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving to join Ferrari.

His move has left Carlos Sainz searching for a seat for next season, with a switch to Mercedes seeming unlikely.

Mercedes have thrown their support behind their junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who looks likely to partner George Russell in 2025 after impressing in a series of tests and F2.

However, since Hamilton announced his departure from the team, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been openly courting reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Will Kimi Andrea Antonelli partner George Russell at Mercedes?

Carlos Sainz may have missed out on a Mercedes seat

Will Max Verstappen ever join Mercedes?

Three-time champion Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, and has confirmed he is happy with the team, despite internal instability this season.

However, Red Bull's dominance has started to diminish in 2024, leading to rumours surrounding Verstappen's long-term future with the Milton Keynes squad.

If Red Bull’s performance continues to spiral downwards, Verstappen could be tempted to join another team, which Ralf Schumacher believes would leave current Mercedes star George Russell's seat at risk.

"If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes,” he told Sky Germany.

"Then it could be rather bad for George Russell. He is – or was – a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes.

"If a world champion is then on the market, I can imagine that George Russell’s job could also be in jeopardy."

Could George Russell lose his Mercedes seat to Max Verstappen?

F1 reporter Christian Menath also believes Audi could play an important role in determining whether Russell departs Mercedes, particularly if they are unable to lure Sainz and still want an elite driver in their team for 2026.

"If Carlos Sainz doesn’t come [to Audi], then it could be really only a temporary solution, because in 2026 the driver market carousel turns again," Menath said on the Motorsport-Magazine YouTube channel.

"George Russell and others may be on the market. You don’t want to spoil that with a [Valtteri] Bottas or whoever.

"There will most likely be only a short interim solution."

