Mercedes make KEY Antonelli decision after testing sessions

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s seat at Mercedes for 2025 is on the verge of being confirmed after an impressive test for the team, according to reports.
The 17-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant Mercedes seat alongside George Russell, which will open up thanks to the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari at the end of the year.
Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff is aiming to make a decision soon on Hamilton’s replacement, with several drivers being linked with the Brackley-based team.
One of those whose potential availability has interested Mercedes is triple world champion Max Verstappen, who is believed to be considering his options after being unsettled by the controversy surrounding Red Bull so far this season, but it would take an enormous effort to prize the Dutchman away from a team with whom he has a contract until 2028.
With Verstappen seemingly unattainable and rumours about potential interest in Carlos Sainz having cooled, it now appears that Mercedes have made their decision on their new driver for 2025.
Antonelli reportedly confirmed at Mercedes
The paddock was awash with rumours a few weeks back that Mercedes were hoping to obtain an early super license for Antonelli from the FIA under via a special dispensation request, as the Italian is under the age limit to obtain one until August.
That could have potentially allowed the teenage sensation the chance to race for Williams as early as Imola in place of the struggling Logan Sargeant, but these rumours were denied by team boss James Vowles.
Now, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Antonelli, who is currently sixth in the F2 championship having skipped over F3 to compete with Prema in 2024, will be in the Mercedes car for 2025.
The report states that the Italian recently took part in another Mercedes test, this time driving around Silverstone in the 2022 W13 alongside Russell and reserve driver Mick Schumacher.
It is said that Antonelli was able to equal the pace of Russell in the qualifying simulations and went even faster than the Brit in the longer stints, and that this impressive display has convinced the Mercedes hierarchy promote him for 2025.
