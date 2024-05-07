F1 team boss in driver DENIAL amid mid-season replacement rumours
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that his team have not requested that the FIA grant Andrea Kimi Antonelli an early super licence.
Rumours have been circulating that Antonelli - a junior driver at Mercedes - could be on the grid sooner than expected.
Originally tipped to be in contention for the vacant 2025 Mercedes seat, last week it emerged that Antonelli could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, who Mercedes supply engines to, as early as the Imola Grand Prix this month.
Sargeant has struggled in his second season at Williams, and suffered further torment in his home race in Miami when a collision with Kevin Magnussen ended his race.
Antonelli would need special dispensation to acquire a super licence and race in Formula 1 as he is only 17 years old; 18 is the minimum age to drive F1 cars.
Wolff distances Mercedes after FIA confirm request
Williams boss James Vowles said that the Italian youngster will not be in the car in Imola.
The FIA, however, have confirmed that they received a request to grant Antonelli special dispensation for a super licence before his 18th birthday in August.
Now, Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that Mercedes are not behind this.
He said on his 'Notebook' show: “I asked Toto [Wolff] about this and he said, ‘No, we have not asked’.
“I don’t think he was playing with words here, [as in] ‘we have not asked the FIA give Kimi Antonelli a super licence' which would enable him of course, to race in Formula 1, for what team we don’t know, this year, before his 18th birthday in late August.
Kravitz added: “So, I don’t know where that story has come from, but it has been denied by Toto Wolff”.
