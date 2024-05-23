F1 journalist claims huge team NOT INTERESTED in Sainz signing

A Sky Sports F1 journalist has provided a huge update in Mercedes’ search for their second driver for 2025.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will leave the team at the end of the season to make his sensational move to Ferrari for next year.

READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

The transfer threw the driver market into chaos with several drivers out of contract at the end of the year and many seats up for grabs.

Mercedes are upping their efforts to find George Russell’s team-mate for next season, with several names mentioned in the running, including defending champion Max Verstappen and young prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

READ MORE: Wolff in stark admission over key Mercedes figures 'wanting' to LEAVE

Mercedes are searching for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Hamilton's move to Ferrari as blown the driver market wide open

Carlos Sainz is a free agent at the end of 2024

Slater; Sainz will not go to Mercedes

Also among those names is Carlos Sainz, who will become a free agent when Hamilton replaces him at Ferrari.

The Spaniard will be one of the most sought-after signatures on the grid for 2025, with the 29-year-old being heavily linked with Audi for 2026.

And according to Slater, reporting from the harbour in Monaco for Sky Sports F1, that is where Sainz is off to next and has ruled out the prospect of him joining the Silver Arrows.

“He will not be going to Mercedes, that has been made quite clear to me.

“It’s not that Mercedes don’t respect what he can do and what he has done in F1, it’s just that they want to take their time over their driver appointment.

“My understanding is that Carlos Sainz is now perhaps heading towards taking that big-money offer at Sauber - Audi from 2026.”

READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

Related