New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links

Audi have revealed a new target for their 2025 driver line-up, if they fail to acquire Carlos Sainz.

Silly season started early when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025, before the 2024 season had even got underway.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE after disastrous race in Imola

His move has left current Ferrari incumbent Sainz without a race seat for next year, with Charles Leclerc remaining at the team.

Despite the setback, Sainz has started 2024 strongly claiming a win at the Australian Grand Prix after undergoing surgery only weeks before.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has sent the F1 driver market into motion

Carlos Sainz achieved a race win at the Australian GP

Where will Sainz move to in 2025?

Sainz’s eventual destination has been widely speculated, with some suggesting a straight swap with Mercedes to replace the outgoing Hamilton.

However, Mercedes seem to be putting all their efforts behind junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli as part of their long-term future.

Sainz’s recent form has given rise to the rumours that he could move to Red Bull, however Sergio Perez would have to vacate his seat in order for that to be possible.

The Spanish driver has also been linked to the Audi project, an outfit that recently made waves themselves in the driver market by signing German driver Nico Hulkenberg for 2025.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that if Audi fail to sign Sainz, they may consider Pierre Gasly as an option.

The Frenchman currently races for Alpine, however, their lack of performance may be enough to tempt the dissatisfied race winner to another team.

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

Pierre Gasly has had a difficult 2024 at Alpine

Gasly has had a rollercoaster career, originally part of the Red Bull family and promoted to the senior team after a year in F1.

However, failing to match his team-mate Max Verstappen, Gasly was demoted to Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri (now VCARB), which fortunately led to his first race win at the 2020 Italian GP.

If Gasly makes the switch to Audi, could he finally be in with a chance of competing for F1 race wins, or even a championship?

READ MORE: Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win

Related