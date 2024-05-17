Ferrari boss explains KEY reason behind Hamilton signing
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has offered an insight into what he believes Lewis Hamilton will bring to the team next season.
Hamilton is set to end what has been an overwhelmingly successful era at Mercedes when he makes the switch to his current Formula 1 rivals in 2025.
The Brit has racked up six world titles since joining the team in 2013, adding to his maiden championship victory with McLaren in 2008, and has gone on to break the record for most wins in the sport with 103 to his name.
The 39-year-old will hope that his new employers will supply him with a car fit to challenge the dominance of Red Bull, as he looks to secure an eighth drivers' title which would move him one clear of legend Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton bringing 'value'
Vasseur has already spoken of his excitement at the prospect of Hamilton teaming up with Charles Leclerc next year, and in an interview with Motorsport.com, has explained that the Brit's influence will be felt both on and off the track.
"The input of Lewis or another driver is not just about qualification lap time and so on," said the 55-year-old.
"It's the finality of the job. What we all collectively can see Saturday or Sunday, at the end of the day, the job of the driver is much wider.
"It's starting sometimes six or eight months before the season, to be able to work on the next project, to bring his own experience, his own view on what we can do, or how we could do it and so on and so on.
"We have time to discuss this with Lewis and, for me, into the building process of the team - you want to have a long-term view and for the next cycle.
"I think we are going in the right direction. But for sure Lewis will add value."
