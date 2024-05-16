close global

Hamilton and F1 title rival relationship takes odd twist

Lewis Hamilton is already putting the building blocks in place to ensure a smooth transition to his new team in 2025.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion shocked the sporting world earlier this year with the announcement that he had signed a deal to join Ferrari next season, marking the end of an incredibly successful spell at Mercedes.

READ MORE: Major F1 engine change considered following 'FIA talks'

Despite maintaining a great deal of affection for the team which made him a star, the Brit has become increasingly frustrated in recent campaigns as the Brackley-based outfit have been replaced by Red Bull as F1's dominant force.

This season, the team are languishing in fourth spot in the constructors' standings, with McLaren and Ferrari also currently ahead of them in the pecking order.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc next season
Mercedes have struggled to meet expectations in 2024

Rivals in 'honeymoon' period

Hamilton hopes the move to the Italian giants next year will represent a fresh start, and give him the opportunity to add to his record-breaking win tally of 103, the last of which came in December 2021.

With the 39-year-old set to team up with rival Charles Leclerc next season, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed that the pair have already got to work on establishing a positive relationship.

Speaking to La Repubblica, the 55-year-old said: “I never ask my drivers to be best friends or go on vacation together, I don't do that with my colleagues to work better.

“There is just a need to have a frank relationship full of mutual respect, I think between the two of them this is established, I don't see any clouds in the sky.

"They have already started to be a little closer these last two months, it's a training period like a honeymoon.

"I would say so far, so good."

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren F1
