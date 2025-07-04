Lewis Hamilton handed British Grand Prix boost as Ferrari boss return confirmed

British F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been handed a boost ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend after a major team absence last time out.

Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur was absent from last weekend's Austrian GP for personal reasons, but as Hamilton prepares to make his debut racing in red for his home crowd, the Frenchman has confirmed his paddock return.

The Scuderia's stellar driver duo of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc managed another P3 and P4 finish in Austria, but as Vasseur returns to the Ferrari garage, a double podium, if not a win for their home hero is surely at the forefront of his mind.

In an official Ferrari statement, Vasseur confirmed his return for the British GP, saying: "We move on to Silverstone, a very different type of circuit and one of the real classics. The upgrades we introduced on the SF-25 in Spielberg certainly played some part in our good result last Sunday, and we want to capitalise on that positive momentum going into this next race.

"We’ve seen how important it is to focus on every aspect of our operation in order to deliver a strong performance and so, as usual, we will concentrate on ourselves, aiming to put together another clean weekend.

"This is Lewis’ home race and he’ll be particularly keen to do well, buoyed by the amazing support he can always count on here. Personally, I’m looking forward to being back at the race track with the team to enjoy the special atmosphere that’s unique to Silverstone."

An internal battle for the podium is on at this weekend's British GP

Hamilton fighting for fair chance at Silverstone

At the 11th round of the 2025 championship, Ferrari brought floor upgrades to the SF-25, hoping to provide their drivers with more consistent downforce.

The Scuderia appeared positive that they may have turned a corner as the season's halfway point approaches this weekend, but Hamilton still faces an internal struggle within his new F1 team.

So far this year, Hamilton has failed to step on the podium after a grand prix, whereas team-mate Leclerc has now racked up four.

The seven-time champion needs to assert his dominance within Ferrari soon, or he could face the constant frustration of finishing fourth behind Leclerc.

So, where better to do so than at his iconic home track, where last year he broke the record for the most wins at any F1 circuit.

Speaking ahead of his debut in red at home, Hamilton revealed why he feels he has a chance of redemption this weekend.

“Silverstone has always been more than just a race track for me. I’ve had some of the most unforgettable highs with the crowd right there behind me, but coming here with Ferrari for the first time is something really special. I have so much history with this track, and for Ferrari to now be part of that story means a lot to me. I’m proud to wear red here, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible home crowd energy again."

"There’s a reason I’ve stood on the podium so many times here, and that’s the love from the fans," he declared.

