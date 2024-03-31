close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been monitoring former junior driver and current Ferrari star Carlos Sainz’s form so far in 2024.

The Spaniard delivered a heroic performance at the Australian Grand Prix to win on his comeback from appendicitis surgery just two weeks prior.

READ MORE: Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

It was the best time to deliver a result for a man who finds himself without a Formula 1 drive for 2025, after being replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

There are vacant seats at teams elsewhere on the grid including the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes – who are in need of a dependable second driver.

He could also opt for a long-term project with the likes of Audi or Williams, but Sainz is likely in win now mode as he enters the prime of his career.

READ MORE: Vettel issues surprise Red Bull domination verdict

Carlos Sainz won the Australian GP after surgery
Helmut Marko helps decide who to put in a Red Bull seat

Marko's Sainz interest

Speaking to Laola1, Marko discussed the form of current driver Sergio Perez and the Scuderia’s Carlos Sainz.

“Of course, his form is fascinating,” he said of Sainz.

“But you have to realise that Checo [Perez] delivered three good races this year. The fact that he fell back so much in Melbourne was due to the damaged underbody and tyre degradation.

Sergio Perez's form has improved recently

“His only weakness is in qualifying. If he can improve there, there’s no need to think about it. The atmosphere in the team is very good also as far as he is concerned.”

For now, it seems that Red Bull are satisfied with Perez’s performances, with the Mexican having raised his levels this season.

If he can continue to back up Max Verstappen properly, he could drive himself into a fresh contract with the current fastest team on the grid.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Carlos Sainz
SEVERE Red Bull mistake revealed by pundit
Latest F1 News

SEVERE Red Bull mistake revealed by pundit

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo in ‘MASSIVE HOLE’ amid drop in form
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo in ‘MASSIVE HOLE’ amid drop in form

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion shares BRUTAL motivation struggles

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull boss makes 'fascinating' claim amid Sainz form

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

SEVERE Red Bull mistake revealed by pundit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals BIGGER disappointment for Mercedes than DNFs

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues HUGE update on Red Bull future as champion linked with SURPRISE team

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x