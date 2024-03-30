Verstappen gives HUGE update on Red Bull future

Max Verstappen has been discussing what his future with Red Bull Racing looks like after weeks of speculation about his next move.

The Dutchman was part of rumours involving long-time friend Helmut Marko, suggesting that they may make a move to Mercedes for 2025.

That wasn’t helped by a media furore surrounding team principal Christian Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The storm is beginning to calm down and that means that Verstappen is more settled in his position within the team – despite having sustained his first retirement in two years last time out at the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 21 races

Max Verstappen chats with Christian Horner

Is Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull?

Now, the three-time champion has spoken out about his future at Red Bull following a few weeks where the dust has settled somewhat.

“At the moment nobody is afraid of that, I think," Verstappen told Dutch publication AD when asked about whether Red Bull are concerned for his future.

"Two weeks back, though? Mwah, that may be.

“But some people also read a lot, I don’t. And I think in general that does help.

“That’s what I do try to tell people, yes, that they better not read it all for a while, certain things. And if there are any questions, anyone in the team can always call me.”

If the Silver Arrows had a championship-contending car, then Verstappen may have been tempted to make a move.

But while he is living out the best situation in the sport, there should be no reason for him to make a shock switch to an F1 rival.

