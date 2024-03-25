Horner earmarks potential Verstappen successor as world champion exit rumours loom

close global

Reports suggest that Red Bull's Christian Horner has already identified a potential replacement for Max Verstappen amid speculation about the world champion's future.

According to German newspaper Bild, while Verstappen is under contract until 2028, Aston Martin is believed to be eyeing him ahead of a possible Aramco takeover.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff also favours Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.

Verstappen, a three-time champion with Red Bull, is the favourite to secure a fourth title this year despite impending engine regulation changes in 2026.

Alex Albon is said to be on Horner's list of potential Verstappen replacements

Plenty of potential suitors

Horner apparently sees Williams driver Alex Albon as a potential successor.

Albon's strong performances last season have reignited Red Bull's interest.

Other contenders include McLaren's Oscar Piastri, and there's speculation about a possible pursuit of Fernando Alonso.

However, former Toro Rosso team-mate Carlos Sainz might not be interested, as Ferrari has secured Hamilton.

Red Bull's decision hinges on Verstappen's potential departure and the search for a replacement with the capability to compete at the highest level.

