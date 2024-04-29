F1 rivals' UPGRADES provide Red Bull title charge doubt

Red Bull have once again raced into the lead in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but a few upgrades among rival cars could have them looking over their shoulders at the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have won four of the first five grands prix this season, the Dutchman looking well on course for a fourth consecutive world drivers' title after opening up a 25-point gap on his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who is second.

READ MORE: Newey set for CRUCIAL meeting over Red Bull future

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari have split those four wins with victory in Australia, and the Scuderia are second to Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with McLaren and Mercedes third and fourth respectively.

But those teams with Mercedes engines will try and close the gap in Florida this weekend with upgrades to their cars, according to Sky Sports.

READ MORE: ‘Absolute b******s’ - Newey’s wife SLAMS Red Bull F1 claims

Max Verstappen leads the way on 110 points

Mercedes hope to give Lewis Hamilton a faster car in Miami

McLaren and Mercedes making moves

They report that both Mercedes and McLaren will be bringing significant upgrades to their cars in Miami in order to try and close the gap to the teams ahead, with both Ferrari and Red Bull seemingly having the better of them for now.

Miami hosts the second consecutive sprint race of the season after China, so teams will have to find their optimal car setup after just 60 minutes of practice.

The new sprint format does at least allow teams to alter their setups when the cars are released from parc ferme following Saturday's sprint - and ahead of full qualifying.

Mercedes' Ferrari-bound seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton hasn't finished higher than ninth since coming seventh in the season-opener in Bahrain. McLaren's Lando Norris secured an impressive second - behind Verstappen - in China.

Both British drivers will be hunting for podiums as the season goes on to try and improve their respective positions in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Verstappen sent Horner CLEAR message before Newey bombshell

Related