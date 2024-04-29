Newey set for CRUCIAL meeting over Red Bull future

Adrian Newey is set to sit down with Red Bull’s management for discussions after a fascinating claim about his future with the team, according to reports.

Reports emerged last week that Newey had expressed a desire to leave the world champions, with the 65-year-old design guru unhappy in his position with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

However, there was no official confirmation from Red Bull or Newey himself of a departure, leading to the outfit reminding the public that he has a contract to see him through until the end of the 2025 season, and that they are unaware he is joining any other team.

It was a blow for the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes – whose fortunes in the sport could possibly be completely turned around by the legendary designer.

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006

What would happen if Adrian Newey leaves Red Bull?

The saga surrounding Christian Horner at Red Bull was initially given by BBC Sport as one of the reasons for Newey feeling uncomfortable in his position.

He has been a significant part of 13 championship successes across two eras of dominance with the Austrian outfit, who have continued their ominous form on track in 2024.

Now, according to The Guardian, Newey is set to sit down with key members of Red Bull management to discuss his future, and what can be done, following a week filled with media furore.

The Guardian have revealed that the Brit has not formally tendered his resignation, or even told staff of his desire to leave, with last week's headlines supposedly catching both Newey and the team by surprise.

Initial reports suggested that he wasn't even happy seeing his contract out, and that he would want to leave the team at the end of the current 2024 season, but this stunning new twist suggests that may not be the case.

If the meeting results in Newey being forced to take gardening leave, then he would be prevented from signing for another team until the 2027 season, meaning that he wouldn’t have full influence on a car until the third year of new technical regulations in 2028.

