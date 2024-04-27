Newey's wife 'scoping out properties' in MAJOR hint over next move

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in a major blow to Christian Horner, and now his likely next destination has been inadvertently revealed.

Newey is widely regarded as one of the greatest engineers in Formula 1 history, but he may no longer be Red Bull's after sensational reports emerged that he would be leaving the world champion outfit.

READ MORE: Newey exit DATE revealed as Red Bull F1 chief set to leave

Sebastian Vettel then Max Verstappen have grabbed the headlines for RBR over the last decade or so, but the brains behind their drivers' titles successes has been Newey, who has few equals in the sport.

But the recent controversy surrounding team principal Horner - he is accused of sexual harassment by a female employee despite an internal investigation finding him innocent and him denying all claims against him - has cast doubt on the winning formula.

RBR continue to lead F1 this season, with Verstappen on course for a fourth consecutive world title, but Newey will announce his departure imminently, according to reports. And where he might land next would appear to be obvious.

The Newey-Horner partnership looks broken

Newey could join Hamilton at Ferrari

A house near Maranello?

"It is suggested his wife Amanda has been scoping out properties in Italy,". "Where they might live if he heads for Ferrari and a final chapter in a life in F1 that has taken in successes at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull."

Newey, as confirmed by Red Bull on Thursday, is under contract with the Milton Keynes-based team until 2025, but Ferrari, who have signed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for next season, could test his current employers' resolve.

"[Red Bull] have survived courtships with Ferrari before, and managed to get a deal over the line," the report continues. "That happened not long before lockdown, when Red Bull offered him eye-watering money, conservatively estimated to be £10 million a year…"

But this time, money might not be the only consideration.

READ MORE: Red Bull to lose F1 MVP as true cost of Horner saga hits

Related