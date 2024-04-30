Red Bull’s technical genius Adrian Newey is understood to have ‘formally submitted’ his letter of resignation to the team, according to reports.

The move will bring an end to an 18-year association between the two parties, which yielded 13 world championships across two periods of dominance.

It is believed that Newey has grown increasingly frustrated with his role at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, as well as being affected by a fractured relationship with team boss Christian Horner following an internal investigation into alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing in the matter, had previously downplayed the value of Newey to media - stating that the team 'were not dependent on him'.

Newey has been with Horner at Red Bull since 2006

Newey celebrates more Red Bull success in 2023

Where could Adrian Newey go next?

It is unknown what sort of challenge the Brit will embark on next, but it has been suggested that he has four teams chasing his signature, according to Autosport.

The likes of Ferrari (who are long-term admirers of his work), Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes could all afford his services.

Aged 65, he could also decide to leave Formula 1 all together, having spent a long time at the pinnacle of motorsport.

It was also reported earlier in the week that Ferrari could offer him a special 'advisory' role, allowing him the chance to work on their projects without having to relocate from England.

Could Verstappen be next to leave?

The move could also bear massive ramifications for Max Verstappen's future with the team - could he now be swayed away from Red Bull?

Mercedes have already made their stance clear, with the German outfit eager to secure Verstappen's services in the future.

Undoubtedly though, Red Bull will put up a fight to keep the three-time F1 world champion if he is indeed entertaining overtures from elsewhere.

