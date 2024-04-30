close global

Newey 'desire' for DIFFERENT role at Ferrari revealed

Adrian Newey has expressed a ‘desire’ for a different role in Formula 1 ahead of a possible departure from Red Bull, according to reports.

Rumours recently emerged that the 65-year-old was set to hand his resignation in at Red Bull over displeasure at his current role and due to the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

It would bring an end to an 18-year association with the team, which has seen them rack up 13 championships together across two spells of dominance.

He is regarded as one of, if not the greatest engineer of all time and his services are highly coveted due to his achievements.

Should he decide to continue in F1, with Red Bull or a rival team, it’s likely that it would be in a reduced capacity compared to his recent workload.

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006
Ferrari are without a championship since 2008

Could Adrian Newey join Ferrari?

With retirement just over the horizon, Corriere della Sera reports that Newey has expressed a ‘desire’ to slow his work rate down.

They claim that the Brit could be offered involvement in a variety of roles at Ferrari including sailing and supercars.

But the most significant move of all could be to transition him into a ‘super consultant’ role, where he would not be required to move to Italy as part of his commitments.

The combination of Lewis Hamilton and Newey attempting to lift Ferrari to a first championship in 17 years would be must see sporting action.

Whether or not the two parties could work together would be reliant on a number of factors, including receiving the relevant freedoms from the Scuderia, such as a heavy say in development and car direction in the future.

